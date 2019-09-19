France's Macron determined to defuse tensions in Gulf: Elysee official

PARIS (Reuters) - France wants to defuse tensions between the United States and Iran to prevent an escalation in the Gulf, said a French presidency official who acknowledged on Thursday that the attack on Saudi oil installations had complicated efforts.

“The attack this week has changed the context,” the official said.

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the Iran crisis at the U.N General Assembly, the official said earlier.

Macron could also meet President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader travels to New York, the official added.