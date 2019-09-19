World News
France says have sent seven experts to investigate Saudi attacks

PARIS (Reuters) - France has sent seven military experts to investigate this weekend’s attacks on Saudi oil facilities, including specialists in explosives, missile trajectory and ground-to-air defense systems, a defense ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian mentioned the despatch of the experts. He also said a claim from Yemen’s Houthi rebels they were responsible for the attack on the Saudi oil facilities was “not very credible”.

Reporting by Tangi Salaun ; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten ; Editing by Christian Lowe

