FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the media ahead of a working dinner with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in Rome, Italy September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the Iran crisis at the United Nation General Assembly, an Elysee official said on Thursday.

France will continue efforts to try to defuse tensions between the United States and Tehran, the official said.