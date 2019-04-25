Saudi Aramco CEO says looking at potential gas JVs, partnerships

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Thursday that the top oil firm was in discussions with lots of partners around the world regarding potential joint ventures or partnerships in international gas.

Speaking in Riyadh, Nasser said a decision to list Aramco is up to the Saudi government and will be done after its acquisition of a majority stake in Saudi petrochemical maker SABIC is closed.