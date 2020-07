FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco said on Friday it will raise domestic gasoline prices for July, state news TV reported.

The new price for 91 octane grade will be 1.29 riyals instead of 0.98, and 95 octane grade will be at 1.44 riyals from 1.18 in June.