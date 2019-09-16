German petrol prices at pumps stable after Aramco attack: industry group

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - The attacks against oil refineries in Saudi Arabia have so far had no impact on prices at filling stations in Germany, the country’s Petroleum Industry Association said on Monday.

“The impact on filling station prices in Germany remains to be seen,” it said. “Even though the price of oil has risen significantly compared with Friday, we seen no price fluctuation at filling stations.”

Germany imports oil from 30 countries, mainly from Russia, Britain and Norway, the association said. In 2018 only 1.1% of German oil imports were from Saudi Arabia, it added.