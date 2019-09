U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks with reporters following her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has requested a briefing for all House members on the Saudi Aramco attacks and Iran, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

House leaders asked for the intelligence briefings after drone attacks Saturday on two oil facilities sent oil prices soaring and raised fears of a new Middle East conflict.