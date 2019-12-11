Breakingviews - Wait six months for Saudi Aramco’s true value

Participants attend the official ceremony marking the debut of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 11, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saudi Aramco is having a good debut as a public company. The Saudi oil giant’s share price jumped 10% to 35.2 riyals ($9.4) on Wednesday as its stock commenced trading on the domestic bourse. The important metric is less how far the current price rises above Aramco’s $1.7 trillion initial public offering valuation, and more what happens six months hence.

There are many reasons why a company that most international investors shunned at the $1.7 trillion issue price has now headed to $1.9 trillion, almost in line with the $2 trillion valuation coveted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi only listed 1.5% of the company – half of initial expectations – and while the 4.65 times oversubscription seen in Aramco’s IPO may have been more about bidders ensuring their desired allotment than genuine demand, enough of it will have been real. In opening trading, 25.6 million shares were traded, against 200.5 million of buyer demand.

Local demand is playing a big role. Retail investors, who bought a third of the float, have been incentivised to hold for six months by the promise of bonus shares. Domestic investment funds and wealthy families may also have been encouraged by Riyadh to support the float, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Whether investors were motivated by fear, patriotism or greed, there are logical reasons for the price to stay supported. Last Friday Saudi engineered a commitment from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to cut output, which should stop the oil price collapsing amid weak economic growth next year. Meanwhile hedge funds have a simple trade: buy now and then flip to passive funds that will buy over $2 billion of Aramco as it enters emerging markets fund indices like MSCI. The shares traded on Wednesday morning are only worth about $240 million.

Once these factors fall away, Aramco’s stock could suffer. But even then, it may be hard to identify fair value. Over three-quarters of its scaled-down offer is held by domestic investors, with most of the rest held by close allies like Abu Dhabi. If the crown prince wants Aramco to hover around $2 trillion, those investors will be wary of dumping the stock. But at that level, the chances of a successful future sale to foreign investors – which was supposed to be one of the key points of the exercise – will get ever less likely.