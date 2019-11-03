Saudi Aramco chairman says firm will continue to meet global oil supply demand post listing

Yasser al-Rumayyan, Saudi Aramco's chairman, speaks during a news conference at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s chairman Yasser al-Rumayyan said on Sunday the state oil giant would continue to meet its global oil supply demand after it lists on the Riyadh bourse.

Rumayyan was speaking after Aramco kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) earlier on Sunday, officially announcing its intention to list on the domestic bourse, Tadawul. [nL8N27J02H]

Rumayyan also said the local listing was a reflection of a strong global position.

“Listing Aramco on Tadawul proves its strong position among global markets,” he told a news conference.