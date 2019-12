FILE PHOTO: An employee in a branded helmet is pictured at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco will become the world’s largest listed company when it debuts on the kingdom’s stock exchange on Wednesday, the bourse’s chairwoman said.

Sarah al-Suhaimi was speaking at a ceremony marking the initial public offering (IPO) of the stock on the exchange in Riyadh. She added that the exchange will also become one of the world’s largest due to the listing.