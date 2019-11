FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Index providers S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell have both told clients this week that they could fast-track Saudi Aramco’s inclusion into their indices after it lists in December, documents seen by Reuters showed.

While a large part of the offer is set to be sold to retail investors, when and in what size the company is added to the global indexes will influence demand to buy the shares from overseas money managers.