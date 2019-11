FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 14, 2019. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBAI/RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved on Friday the go ahead of the initial public offering of state oil giant Aramco, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Aramco is expected to announce its intention to float (ITF) on Sunday, the sources said.