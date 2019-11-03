Saudi Aramco says posted nine-month net income of $68 billion

FILE PHOTO: The Saudi Aramco logo pictured at the company's oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state oil giant, said it posted a net income of $68 billion during the nine-month period ending on September 30.

The company’s revenues and other income related to sales for the same period amounted to $244 billion, it said.

Aramco - in an announcement of its intention to list shares on the Saudi stock exchange - also said Saudi nationals subscribing to the listing will be eligible to receive bonus shares.