Business News
November 3, 2019 / 7:08 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco says posted nine-month net income of $68 billion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Saudi Aramco logo pictured at the company's oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state oil giant, said it posted a net income of $68 billion during the nine-month period ending on September 30.

The company’s revenues and other income related to sales for the same period amounted to $244 billion, it said.

Aramco - in an announcement of its intention to list shares on the Saudi stock exchange - also said Saudi nationals subscribing to the listing will be eligible to receive bonus shares.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below