Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, attends the official ceremony marking the debut of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 11, 2019. Saudi Aramco Website/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SE) shares jumped 10% at market open on Thursday to 38.7 riyals, implying a market value of $2 trillion, before dipping in early trade, Refinitiv data showed.

Shares in the state-owned oil giant were trading around 37 riyals by 0711 GMT, up 5.5% from Wednesday’s close.