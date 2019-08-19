Saudi Aramco asks banks to pitch for roles in planned IPO: sources

FILE PHOTO: An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has formally asked major banks to submit proposals for potential roles in its planned initial public offering, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Request for proposals were sent to banks few days day ago, they said.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Aramco’s planned IPO, which could potentially raise $100 billion, is the centerpiece of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation drive to attract foreign investment and diversify away from oil.

Work on the IPO was halted in 2018 when Aramco shifted its attention to the acquisition of a 70% stake in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp.