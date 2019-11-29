Business News
November 29, 2019 / 12:17 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche attracts $12.6 billion: lead manager

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco sold 1,481,613,280 shares worth 47.4 billion Saudi riyals ($12.64 billion) to retail investors, while institutional orders amounted to 118.86 billion riyals in the first 12 days of the book-building period, lead manager Samba Capital said.

Institutional orders in the IPO included 54% from Saudi cooperates, 24.1% from Saudi funds and 10.5% from non-Saudi investors, Samba said in a statement on Friday.

The subscription period for institutional investors remains open to Dec. 4.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below