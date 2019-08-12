Saudi Aramco is ready for IPO: senior executive

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is ready for its initial public offering, but a timing for the deal will be decided by its sole shareholder, the Saudi government, a senior executive said on Monday.

“We will announce (the IPO) depending on their (the government’s) perception on what would be the optimum market condition,” Khalid al-Dabbagh, senior vice president of finance, strategy and development, told an earnings call.

Saudi officials have said the government plans to list Aramco in 2020-2021, a deal seen as the centerpiece of the kingdom’s economic transformation drive to attract foreign investment and diversify away from oil.