Iran says it will pursue aggressor even after limited attack: TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will pursue any aggressor, even it carries out a limited attack, and seek to destroy it, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday, after attacks on Saudi oil sites which Riyadh and U.S officials blamed on Tehran.

“Be careful, a limited aggression will not remain limited. We are after punishment and we will continue until the full destruction of any aggressor,” he head of the Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said in remarks broadcast on state TV.

Iran denies involvement in the attacks, which were claimed by Yemen’s Houthi movement, an Iranian-aligned group fighting a Saudi-led alliance in Yemen’s civil war.