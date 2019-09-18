Iran tells U.S.: Response to any attack 'won't be limited to its source'

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s retaliation to any military attack will not be “limited to its source,” Tehran said in an official note to Washington, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

“In an official note to the United States via Swiss embassy, Iran has reiterated that it was not behind attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities and it has warned that any move by America against Iran will get immediate reaction,” ISNA reported.