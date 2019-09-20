World News
September 20, 2019 / 11:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran's Zarif says Saudi, UAE want to "fight Iran to the last American"

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at "Common Security in the Islamic World" forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that U.S.-allied Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates seem to wish to “fight Iran to the last American”.

Zarif was responding to a statement a day earlier by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit to Abu Dhabi that: “While the foreign minister of Iran is threatening all out war and to fight to the last American, we’re here to build up a coalition aimed at achieving peace.”

Zarif tweeted on Friday: “@SecPompeo has it the other way around: It’s not #Iran that wishes to fight to the last American; rather, it is his #B_Team hosts who seem to wish to fight Iran to the last American.”

Zarif has in the past said that a so-called “B-team” including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince could goad the U.S. president into a conflict with Tehran.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom

