Saudi minister says complacency towards Iran will encourage further hostilities: Twitter

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir speaks at a briefing with reporters in London, Britain June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday complacency towards Iran will encourage it to commit further hostile acts which will have implications for the international community’s peace and security.

He said on Twitter, the weekend attacks which targeted Saudi Aramco’s oil installations was an “attack on the world” and that “this vicious attack is an extension of Iran’s sabotage and aggressive policies and the international community must shoulder its responsibilities and take a firm stance against Iran’s criminal behavior.”

Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attack. Tehran denied any involvement.