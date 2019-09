FILE PHOTO - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends the 14th Islamic summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman said on Tuesday that Riyadh was capable of dealing with the consequences of attacks on its installations.

A statement issued after a meeting of Saudi Arabia’s council of ministers said the cabinet had reviewed the damage caused by the attacks on Aramco installations, and it called on world governments to confront them “regardless of their origin”.