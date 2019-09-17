Russia has not been asked to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the main building of the Lomonosov Moscow State University (back) and a tower of the Kremlin (front) during sunset in Moscow, Russia, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it had not received a formal request from any party for Moscow to act as a mediator between Saudi Arabia and Iran following an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had not received any new information about the attack that could help it draw any final conclusions about the incident.

“We do not favor any kind of hurried accusations or conclusions about who is responsible for this attack,” Peskov said.