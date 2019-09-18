Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss attacks: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 29, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed weekend attacks on Saudi Aramco’s oil infrastructure by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Putin and the crown prince expressed their commitment to bilateral cooperation on stabilizing global oil prices and the Russian leader called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the attacks in Saudi Arabia, the Kremlin said.

Putin is expected later this year to travel to Saudi Arabia, a traditional U.S. ally in the Middle East.

The head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday praised Saudi Aramco’s quick recovery of oil production after attacks on its facilities, and said Russian companies had offered to help fix the damage.