ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, Tadawul, is ready for any decision on the listing of oil company Aramco, the bourse’s chairperson Sarah al-Suhaimi said on Thursday.

She was speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Saudi officials have said the government plans to sell up to 5 percent of Aramco shares on one or more foreign exchanges in addition to Riyadh.