March 26, 2019 / 5:27 PM / a few seconds ago

Saudi Aramco, Mcdermott sign deal for new oil services facility

An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. Picture taken May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco signed a land lease agreement with McDermott Arabia Company on Tuesday to establish an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation facility in the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia.

A joint press release said that Aramco signed the lease with McDermott Arabia, a subsidiary of McDermott International Inc, to establish a fabrication facility that will be used for large scale fabrication of offshore platforms and onshore/offshore modules.

Saudi Aramco Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Ahmad Al Sa’adi said the facility would serve as a major engineering, procurement, construction, and installation hub not only the Kingdom, but for the GCC region.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar, writing by Nayera Abdallah. Editing by Jane Merriman

