FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's new Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman takes a tour at the exhibition during the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will hold a press conference on Tuesday following the attacks on Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais which have cut the company’s crude oil supply by about 50 percent, the media ministry said.

Prince Abdulaziz had said on Sunday Aramco would have more information to share within 48 hours.