LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco announced this week new appointments for top management positions effective April 1.

The company appointed Khalid Al-Abdulqader as the vice president of unconventional resources.

It appointed Nasir Al-Naimi as senior vice president of upstream and Misfir AzZahrani as vice president of exploration.