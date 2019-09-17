Saudi oil output to return faster than first thought: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s oil output will be fully back online quicker than initially thought following weekend attacks on production facilities, two sources briefed on the latest developments told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Kingdom is close to restoring 70% of the 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) production lost following the attacks, one of the sources, a top Saudi source briefed on the latest developments, said.

That source said output will be fully back online in the next 2-3 weeks.