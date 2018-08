DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco appointed Khalid al-Dabbagh as senior vice president of finance, strategy and development, effective Sept. 1, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. . REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Reuters reported on June 5 that Dabbagh had taken over the finance department on an interim basis at the world’s largest oil producer, succeeding Abdallah al-Saadan.