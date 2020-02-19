Saudi's ATC signs first annual deal with KPC to buy Kuwaiti crude: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Aramco Trading Co (ATC) has signed its first deal with state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) to buy Kuwaiti crude in 2020 for its refineries, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The trading arm of Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, will lift Kuwaiti Export Crude (KEC) this year, a medium-sour grade that can be processed at Aramco-owned refineries in Asia, the sources said.

The volume of crude to be lifted under the contract was not immediately known.

One of the sources said ATC will nominate a volume each month.