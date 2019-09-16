Trump says oil price rise after attack on Saudi plants 'not a problem'

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday downplayed the impact of a spike in oil prices in the wake of the attacks on Saudi oil plants, saying prices had not risen much and that the United States and other countries could offset the increase by releasing more supply.

“They haven’t risen very much and we have the strategic oil reserves, which are massive, and we can release a little bit of that, and other countries ... can be a little bit more generous with the oil, and you’d bring it right down,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he met with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa.

“That’s not a problem,” he said.