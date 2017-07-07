FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco reaffirms commitment to Pertamina JV as CEOs meet
July 7, 2017 / 10:13 AM / a month ago

Saudi Aramco reaffirms commitment to Pertamina JV as CEOs meet

1 Min Read

Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017.Hamad I Mohammed

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser met Pertamina [PERTM.UL] boss Elia Massa Manik in Jakarta on Friday to reaffirm its commitment to their Cilacap Refinery joint development.

The meeting was held "to reaffirm Aramco's commitment to Indonesia joint venture project development", Aramco said on its official Twitter account, without providing further details.

Manik, formerly head of state-owned agriculture holding company PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) III, was appointed boss of Pertamina in March.

In June, Pertamina said it was awaiting approval from Saudi Aramco to delay completion of a $5 billion upgrade of the Cilacap Refinery in Central Java to 2023 from 2021.

The upgrade will increase capacity to 400,000 from 348,000 barrels per day.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; additional reporting by Fergus Jensen in Jakarta; editing by Jason Neely

