Pompeo says U.S. supports Saudi Arabia's right to defend itself: tweet

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States supports Saudi Arabia’s “right to defend itself” and said Iran’s behavior would “not be tolerated” in a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a statement on his official Twitter account on Thursday.

Pompeo condemned the attacks and supported Saudi Arabia’s call for international experts to come to the country to further investigate, Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA said in a separate report on the meeting.

In the meeting, Prince Mohammed stressed that the attacks on state oil company Saudi Aramco were aimed at destabilizing the region’s security and damaging the global energy supply and economy, SPA reported.