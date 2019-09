U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks after stepping off his plane upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities have put the global energy supply at risk, a pool report said.

Pompeo said during a visit to the kingdom the attack had not come from Yemen’s Houthi group, which claims it was behind the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, the pool report said.