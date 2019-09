(Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq processing plants have restored 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity following attacks on Saturday, and they are expected to be back at normal capacity by the end of the month, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The attacks on Saudi Arabia’s processing plants, the heart of the OPEC-member’s oil industry, cut the kingdom’s output by about 5.7 million bpd, more than half of its total production.