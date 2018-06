(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is planning to pump a record amount of crude in July, embarking on one of its biggest-ever export surges to cool down oil prices, Bloomberg reported citing people briefed on the country’s output policy.

FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is being loaded at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

State oil company Saudi Aramco is aiming to boost production next month to about 10.8 million barrels a day, the report said.

Saudi Aramco did not respond to an email outside business hours.