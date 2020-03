FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco has set its April propane price at $230 a tonne, down from $430 a tonne in March, the company said on Tuesday.

Aramco has set April butane at $240 a tonne, down from $480 a tonne in March.

The prices provides a benchmark against which Middle East sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Asia are gauged.