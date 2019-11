FILE PHOTO: A sign of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) is seen during a news conference by the state oil company at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco has set its December propane price at $440 a tonne, up from $430 a tonne in November, the company said on Thursday.

The price provides a benchmark against which Middle East sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Asia are priced.

Aramco has set its December butane price at $455 a tonne, up from $445 in the previous month.

(This story refiles to fix typo in headline)