August 9, 2020 / 9:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Aramco says it still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends for 2020

FILE PHOTO: Oil tanks at a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends this year, the chief executive of the world’s top oil exporting company said on Sunday.

“We intend to pay the $75 billion, subject to board approval and market conditions,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told reporters on a conference call after announcing the company’s quarterly results. [nL8N2FB03M]

Payouts to minority shareholders as pledged are protected for five years, he added.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Gareth Jones

