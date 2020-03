FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s 2222.SE Chief Financial Officer said on Monday the company can sustain a low break-even oil price.

Khalid al-Dabbagh was speaking during a conference call about the company’s financial results for 2019.