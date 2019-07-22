Saudi Aramco to hold first investor call in August

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is inviting analysts and investors to join its first investor earnings call in August, according to an Aramco email, as the energy giant plans what would be the world’s biggest stock market listing.

“Saudi Aramco will be holding its first investor earnings call in August to coincide with the publication of our H1 2019 financial results,” an email from Aramco investor relations dated July 21 seen by Reuters said.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has said the kingdom planned for the listing to proceed in 2020 or 2021.