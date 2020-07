FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco plans to release its second-quarter earnings on August 9 before the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul opens.

The company will hold a webcast for the Q2 results on August 10 at 1530 local time (1230 GMT), the company said on Monday.