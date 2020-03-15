Business News
March 15, 2020 / 7:15 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco's 2019 profit down 21% on weak oil price

FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco 2222.SE said on Sunday its 2019 profit fell almost 21% due to lower crude oil prices and a drop in production volumes.

Aramco posted a net profit of 330.69 billion Saudi riyal ($88.11 billion) after zakat and tax in the period ended Dec. 31, down from 416.52 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts expected Aramco to post a net profit of 346.6 billion riyals ($92.35 billion) in 2019, according to an estimate of 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Aramco, the world’s top oil producing company, raised $29.4 billion in a record initial public offering in December last year.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Rania El Gamal and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Himani Sarkar

