Moscow, Riyadh agree to explore Saudi Aramco taking part in Novatek LNG project: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to study the possibility of national oil company Saudi Aramco taking part in Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project, RIA news agency reported on Monday.
Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser had said last month that the company was discussing several investment opportunities with Russian firms but there were no current plans to take a stake in Novatek’s project.
