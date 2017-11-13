FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow, Riyadh agree to explore Saudi Aramco taking part in Novatek LNG project: RIA
#Commodities
November 13, 2017 / 9:27 AM / in an hour

Moscow, Riyadh agree to explore Saudi Aramco taking part in Novatek LNG project: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to study the possibility of national oil company Saudi Aramco taking part in Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Amin H. Nasser, president and chief executive officer of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), speaks at the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shu Zhang

Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser had said last month that the company was discussing several investment opportunities with Russian firms but there were no current plans to take a stake in Novatek’s project.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
