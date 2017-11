KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corp are about to sign a memorandum of understanding to build a complex converting crude oil to chemicals in the kingdom, sources told Reuters on Sunday.

LFILE PHOTO: ogo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The two companies had agreed in June 2016 to conduct a feasibility study for the project, which industry sources have estimated would cost around $25 billion to build.