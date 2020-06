FILE PHOTO: The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s acquisition of petrochemical maker SABIC will accelerate the company’s downstream strategy and transform it into a global petrochemical player, an official of the state oil giant told al-Arabiya TV.

“We expect long-term demand for petrochemicals to grow, with the sector expected to record the fastest growth in oil demand to 2040,” said Abdulaziz al-Gudaimi, a senior vice president at Aramco.