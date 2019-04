FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed//File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Sunday it would acquire Royal Dutch Shell’s 50 percent stake in Saudi refining joint venture SASREF for $631 million.

The sale is expected to complete later this year, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery Co (SASREF), based in Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia, has a crude oil refining capacity of 305,000 barrels per day (bpd).