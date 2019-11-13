Business News
November 13, 2019 / 5:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s top oil exporter, has appointed its first woman head of an overseas office, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Marwa al-Khuzaim will helm Aramco Asia Singapore from December, taking over from Nader al-Arfaj, they said.

Al-Khuzaim is currently a supply chain director at Aramco Chemicals Company, a unit of Aramco, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her appointment comes before the world’s most profitable company starts a share sale on Nov. 17 in an initial public offering (IPO) that may raise between $20 billion and $40 billion.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

